Funeral planned for boy found encased in concrete in Wichita

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 3-year-old Wichita boy whose body was found encased in concrete will be buried this weekend.

KWCH-TV reports that the funeral for Evan Brewer comes four months after his remains were found in the home where he lived with his mother, Miranda Miller and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine. Both are charged with murder.

An affidavit says a medical examiner couldn’t determine the cause of death because the boy’s body was too badly decomposed.

Evan’s paternal grandfather is former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, a current Democratic candidate for Kansas governor. Evan had been the subject of a custody battle, and his father contacted the Kansas Department for Children and Families and police with concerns. The new leader of DCF is calling for a thorough review of the agency.

