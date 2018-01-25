Kansas Secretary of State denies his office “leaked” sensitive information

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Secretary of State’s office says reports that it “leaked” sensitive information, about public officials, are not true.

The office released a statement, Thursday, addressing reports that it released the information by posting the Statement of Substantial Interest (SSI) forms of public servants and candidates for state office. The forms are required to disclose certain information so that the public is aware of any financial interests that they hold. The statement says the documents are public and the Secretary of State’s office is required to make them available to the public. In 2005, the office began posting SSI forms online.

Included on the forms are the last four numbers of the person’s Social Security number. That’s something Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he doesn’t think should be available online. As a result, his office has removed the online SSI forms from its website, until something else can be figured out. The forms are still available through the Secretary of States office, for public review.