KU police called to men’s basketball dorm after man shows up offering “free-throw advice”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Kansas police were called to the men’s basketball dorm when a man reportedly kept showing up to give some “free-throw advice.”

The Lawrence-Journal World reports the incident took place Wednesday afternoon on a call about the man “wanting to give free-throw advice.” When police arrived to the scene at McCarthy Hall, the man, who was reported to not be a KU student, was gone.

On Tuesday, No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80. Oklahoma intentionally fouled Udoka Azubuike, a 41-percent free throw shooter coming in, several times. He missed all six of his free throws in the final 3:37 to help the Sooners get back and win the game.