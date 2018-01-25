Local chefs create Kansas’ 157th birthday cake for Kansas Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s almost Kansas’ birthday and pastry chefs and cake decorators in Topeka are making sure it’s a memorable one.

The chefs at the Dillons on SW 10th avenue are creating the 157th birthday cake for the occasion.

It took three hours to make the detailed creation.

Lauren Berg, a pastry chef said, “The historical society gave me a theme … then some little parts for inspiration whether it’s the insignias or the gold stars that kind of thing, then I just took a design from there.”

The cake will be served at the statehouse on Friday for the Kansas Day celebration.