Local chefs create Kansas’ 157th birthday cake for Kansas Day

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/Brian Dulle)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s almost Kansas’ birthday and pastry chefs and cake decorators in Topeka are making sure it’s a memorable one.

The chefs at the Dillons on SW 10th avenue are creating the 157th birthday cake for the occasion.

It took three hours to make the detailed creation.

Lauren Berg, a pastry chef said, “The historical society gave me a theme … then some little parts for inspiration whether it’s the insignias or the gold stars that kind of thing, then I just took a design from there.”

The cake will be served at the statehouse on Friday for the Kansas Day celebration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s