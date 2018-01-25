Man taken into custody after striking Topeka officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken custody after striking a Topeka police officer.

The incident took place Wednesday at 11 a.m. near the intersection of 7th and SW Taylor, just north of Topeka High School.

The Topeka Police Department tells KSNT News officers were asking a man to walk on the sidewalk instead of the street when he refused and became verbally and physically threatening toward the officers. TPD says one officer was struck and the man was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Adrian Jones, 20, who was booked into jail for walking in street when sidewalk provided, resisting arrest, obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of assault.