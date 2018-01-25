Martin Luther King III speaking at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Thursday will be a moment you won’t want to miss. Martin Luther King III will be speaking at K–State.

This is all happening in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Week at the university.

Martin Luther King III will talk about his perspective of what the climate and culture is like in America right now. People will hear what he has to say about the progress that’s been made as far as racial healing since his father’s assassination.

“One of the things that we’ve been advocating and encouraging is courageous conversations,” Special Assistant to the K-State President, Bernard Franklin said. “So, we’re hopeful that people can begin to say I didn’t know that. That was an eye opening comment. That was an eye opening statement.”

The speech will be at Forum Hall inside the Student Union. The university has run out of tickets in the main room Martin Luther King III will be speaking in. Tickets can be sold in the Office of Diversity in Anderson Hall. Students are free.