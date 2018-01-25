Minor injuries reported in Thursday morning crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Minor injuries were reported Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News the crash happened around 6:24 near 6th and SW Fairlawn.

Police on scene said one person was taken to the hospital by AMR with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Another two-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. on I-70 and Gage. One of the driver’s in that incident left the scene and was later stopped by police at 10th and Gage. No injuries were reported.

Accident at 6th and Fairlawn pic.twitter.com/MSEBHgdube — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 25, 2018

2nd car ended up at 10th and Gage. pic.twitter.com/msZIJAqbpe — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 25, 2018

Two vehicle accident at I 70 and Gage. No injuries. Scene cleared pic.twitter.com/4k6NavFpWX — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 25, 2018