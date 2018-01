Kansas City Royals CF Lorenzo Cain will sign a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers according to multiple reports on Thursday night. Cain was drafted by the Brewers in 2004, and joined the Royals in 2010.

Cain helped the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014, 2015.

brewers also agree to deal with lorenzo cain, confirmed. 80M for 5 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 26, 2018

Sources say the deal is worth $80 million over the next five seasons.

The Brewers visit Kauffman Stadium on April 24-25.