Royals announce 2018 promotions & special events

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – As the upcoming season approaches, the Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the 2018 promotions, Theme Tickets and special events calendar. This year’s schedule highlights the 50th Season Celebration, with themed weekends full of events, giveaways and community elements.

For one weekend each month throughout the 2018 season, fans at Kauffman Stadium will be treated to a unique and memorable experience as the club shows what has made the Royals, fans and Kansas City so special over the last 50 seasons. During these themed weekends, many Royals alumni will participate in special on-field recognitions and select events throughout the community. Fans will also enjoy many unforgettable in-stadium video retrospectives, special guests, autograph opportunities while also picking up several one of a kind 50th Season giveaway items. The 50th Season Monthly Themes are outlined below, including associated giveaway items and soon to be added, the list of attending Royals alumni. All 50th Season related giveaway items are also highlighted in the giveaways and special events schedule at the end of the release. For the most up-to-date information regarding the 50th Season celebration weekends, visit http://www.royals.com/50thweekends.

50th SEASON WEEKEND CELEBRATIONS

April – Stadium History: The Royals have called just two stadiums “home,” and during the kickoff weekend against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, April 14-15, the Royals will take a look at Municipal Stadium and Kauffman Stadium and what makes them so special.

Municipal Stadium Replica: The first 10,000 fans can get a replica Municipal Stadium model on April 14 (photo attached), courtesy of Price Chopper & Pepsi.

May – Royals Legends: Fans know the Royals heroes by heart, so from May 19-20 when the Royals host the New York Yankees, the club will reflect, re-live greatness and honor those that have given us unforgettable moments.

George Brett Pine Tar Bobblehead: The first 20,000 fans can get a special George Brett Pine Tar bobblehead, courtesy of KCP&L, on May 19.

Jersey Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans will get a Royals legends’ replica jersey, courtesy of Papa John’s, May 20.

June – Family & Fan Traditions: During Father’s Day weekend celebrations against the Houston Astros (June 15-17), the Royals will honor the unique and timeless traditions of Royals fans while celebrating those Royals players who shared the special bond of sharing a last name and also a franchise name.

50th Season Baseball Hat: Fans can pick up a special edition Royals hat featuring the 50th season logo on June 16, courtesy of Price Chopper & Pepsi.

BBQ Tongs: In honor of Father’s Day on June 17, the first 10,000 males will receive 50th Season Royals branded barbeque tongs, courtesy of Price Chopper.

July – Giveaways & Entertainment: From T-Shirt Tuesdays and Summer Fireworks to Bobbleheads and Buck Nights, giveaways, special events and entertainment make baseball unique. While the Royals are on the field against the Minnesota Twins (July 21-22), the club will celebrate the fun things that surround the game we love while also paying tribute to the two All-Star games Kansas City has hosted over the last 50 seasons.

50th Season Coffee Mug: On July 22, the first 10,000 fans will have the opportunity to pick up a powder blue mug (photo attached), courtesy of Subway.

August – World Series Champions: From “No outs to go!” to “It’s over, they’ve done it!” 1985 and 2015 will forever be cherished in Royals history. These two historic championship teams will be celebrated August 11 and 12 when the club hosts the Cardinals.

Replica 1985 World Series Trophy: The first 15,000 fans will get a replica 1985 World Series trophy on August 11.

Replica Champions Gold Threads Jersey: On August 12, the first 15,000 fans will receive a replica “Gold Threads” jersey commemorating the unique look worn on-field following the Royals 2015 World Championship season, courtesy of FOX Sports Kansas City.

September – Royals in the Community: Part of what makes the Royals organization, players and fans so special is the unmistakable spirit of giving back. On September 15 and 16 against the Twins, the club will celebrate the Glass family, the Kauffman family, players, fans and everyone else that has provided so much to the community over the years.

50th Season Canvas Collage: On September 15, the first 10,000 fans will get a special Royals 50th Season canvas collage when the team hosts the Minnesota Twins.

50th Season Tumbler: The first 10,000 fans on September 16 will receive this exclusive plastic drinking glass with double-wall insolation that features the 50th

GIVEAWAY & SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Throughout the season, fans will be able to pick up many other Royals giveaway items and partake in other special events. Highlights from the 2018 lineup of giveaways, events and ticket offerings are listed below. In addition, the complete giveaways and special events schedule is included and can be found at http://www.royals.com/promotions. The first 15,000 guests to enter Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall (January 27 and 28) will receive a complimentary promotional calendar.

Please note all dates and times are subject to change. Visit http://www.royals.com/promotions for updates.

GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

Special Bobbleheads: Royals fans love their bobbleheads and the club is excited to give out them out to the first 20,000 on the select dates below:

May 5 – Sluggerrr Bobblehead, presented by KC Area Chevy Dealers

May 19 – George Brett Pine Tar Bobblehead, presented by KCP&L

June 2 – Whit Merrifield Bobblehead, presented by Kansas City Steak Company

August 25 – Royals Hall of Fame Series Bobblehead: Jeff Montgomery, presented by Farmland

50th Season Royals Tote Bag: The first 20,000 fans can get a special Royals 50th Season tote bag (photo attached), courtesy of MLB Network.

Vintage Monarchs Hat: Join the Royals in celebrating the annual Salute to the Negro Leagues and Dressed to the Nines on Sunday, May 6. The first 10,000 fans can pick up a vintage Monarchs hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

Los Reales Baseball Hat: On September 1, the first 10,000 fans can get a Los Reales baseball hat as a part of the Viva Los Reales celebration.

Ladies Bag: The first 10,000 females who come to Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, on Friday, September 14, will get a special ladies bag, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

50th Season Hooded Sweatshirt: During Fan Appreciation Night on September 29, the first 15,000 fans can pick up a special 50th Season Hooded Sweatshirt.

SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Bark at the Park: Fans can once again enjoy a game with their pup with this special Theme Ticket. This season, there will be four great days (April 24, May 30, August 15, September 12) to purchase a Theme Ticket to bring your canine companion to the game. Each ticket comes with a seat for the fan, the dog, a donation to a local animal shelter and a special gift.

University Days: Back again for another year, the Royals will feature six game dates dedicated to area colleges as part of the University Days program, presented by FOX Sports Kansas City & Rally House. A customized Royals hat reflecting each university will be given away to fans who purchase the Theme Ticket for that day’s specific school ticket.

April 27 – Mizzou Night

June 15 – K-State Night

July 7 – Huskers Night

July 20 – Wichita State Night

August 24 – KU Night

September 28 – Missouri State Night

Health Awareness Nights, presented by the The University of Kansas Health System: On select days throughout the season, health professionals, volunteers and survivors will be at Kauffman Stadium to educate and share information with fans about pertinent health issues.

May 5 – Stroke Awareness Night

June 17 – Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

August 12 – Women’s Health Awareness Day

Star Wars Night: Characters from the Star Wars movies will invade Kauffman Stadium for Star Wars Night at The K on May the 4th! Fans who purchase the special Theme Ticket will get a limited edition Sal Solo bobblehead, with Salvador Perez dressed as Han Solo.

Salute to the Negro Leagues: The annual recognition of the Negro Leagues returns on Sunday, May 6, complete with Monarchs uniforms and themed ballpark experiences. In addition, all fans are encouraged to come Dressed to the Nines. The first 10,000 fans will receive a vintage Monarchs hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game: Your favorite Kansas City celebrities are back for the annual Big Slick softball game prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics on June 1. Scheduled to make return appearances are Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and many of their celebrity friends. Come enjoy the fun as Hollywood invades The K!

KidsFest: The Royals celebrate young baseball fans with a special event dedicated to kids on Sunday, June 3. KidsFest, presented by Popsicle, will feature pre-game activities, entertainment and a lot of fun in the Outfield Experience – kids will rule the day! Plus, the first 5,000 kids, 14 and under, will receive a kids growth chart, courtesy of Popsicle and Unilever.

Independence Day: The Royals will host the Cleveland Indians on the night of July 4th. Spend your holiday with baseball at The K! Then enjoy a Fireworks Spectacular after the game, presented by Popsicle and Price Chopper.

Viva Los Reales: This celebration of Hispanic heritage will feature live pre-game entertainment in the Outfield Experience along with the return of the popular Salsa Showdown on Saturday, September 1. The first 10,000 fans will also get a Los Reales baseball hat.

Girls Night Out: The annual Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, will take place Friday, September 14. Bring your girlfriends out for a night of fun and entertainment! The Outfield Experience will feature pre-game booths and activities catered to women of all ages. The night benefits the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, and fans who purchase the VIP Girls Night Out Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Royals gift. In addition, the first 10,000 females through the gates will receive a ladies bag, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Royals salute all fans for their support throughout the season during this annual tradition on Saturday, September 29. Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Sprint, will feature prizes and activities throughout the night. In addition, the first 15,000 fans will get a 50th Season Hooded Sweatshirt. At the end of the game enjoy an Appreciation 50th Season Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Popsicle and Price Chopper.

FAN FAVORITES

Price Chop Mondays: Fans can get $10 View Reserved tickets for all Monday games, courtesy of Price Chopper (subject to availability and excluding Monday, August 6).

T-Shirt Tuesdays: The fan-favorite T-Shirt Tuesdays returns for seven games during the 2018 seasons. The first 10,000 fans will be able to pick up shirts on April 24 (presented by Miller Lite), May 15 (presented by Teva), June 12, July 3, July 24, August 7 (presented by Sprint) and August 28. The April 24 t-shirt is only available for fans 21 and older.

Student Nights/Local Music Showcases: Select tickets are available at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office for only $10 on Wednesday home games! High school and college students with a valid ID or youth 14 years of age and under who are with an adult are able to purchase tickets. In addition, all Student Nights/Local Music Showcases, presented by INK, include pre-game food and beverage specials, as well as a pre-game concert at the Outfield Experience stage by one of KC’s best local acts. A limited number of Student Night tickets are also available online at royals.com/studentnight. Seating is subject to availability.

GordoNation: Cheer on left fielder Alex Gordon in his special fan section! For Thursday home games (excluding Opening Day and May 3), fans can purchase a Theme Ticket that includes a limited edition Charlie Hustle “GordoNation” t-shirt and a seat in select Outfield Box and Outfield Plaza sections.

Bang for Your Buck: On Friday nights from May through August, fans can enjoy Buck Night, presented by Heinz and Price Chopper, and Summer Fireworks, presented by Popsicle and Price Chopper, on the same night! Each Friday home game, fans can get hot dogs and peanuts for just $1. Following the game, fans are invited to stay seated and watch a stunning fireworks show.

Family FunDay Sundays, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Sunday home games will feature interactive kids entertainment, caricature or balloon artists and face painters in the Outfield Experience. The Royals will also offer a pre-game autograph opportunity with select players each Family FunDay Sunday, subject to availability. In addition, all fans ages 14 and under can run the bases after the game for the Fun Run, presented by The Kansas City Zoo (conditions permitting). Fans can purchase four (4) tickets in the View Reserved which includes two Play Passes for unlimited activities in the Outfield Experience, all for just $50. (Limit 2 packs per game per household; excludes April 29 and July 8)

Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club: Back for 2018, kids can again join Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club, courtesy of the Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program*. For just $30, each package includes an exclusive Blue Crew jersey with the commemorative 50th Season logo on the sleeve; Royals flat bill cap; special edition drawstring bag; two compression sleeves; VIP access to the Sunday Fun Run, presented by The Kansas City Zoo; 2 Royals game ticket vouchers; free child’s admission for a ballpark tour; and special offers from Royals partners. Available for youth 14 and under. Fans can sign up at Royals home games or online at royals.com/bluecrew, while supplies last.

*American Century Investment Services, distributor and underwriter. 4500 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Sonic Slam Seats: When a Royals fan hits a home run that lands in the Sonic Slam seats located in left field, fans sitting in the Sonic Slam Seats will win a $5 My Sonic Card!

Royals Charities 50/50 Raffle presented by Edelman & Thompson: Royals Charities is excited to announce the popular 50/50 Raffle fundraiser will be returning throughout every Royals home game this season. Staff will sell raffle tickets until the end of the sixth inning. One winning ticket will be selected with the winner taking home half of the evening’s net proceeds. The other half will be donated to Royals Charities.

SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Fans can take advantage of all the gate-giveaway promotions and special events planned for 2018 by becoming a Royals Season Ticket Member. Many different season ticket packages are available including an 81-game plan, 40-game plan or 20 game plan. Season Ticket packages offer a number of special benefits and huge savings off single game ticket prices. All ticket packages are currently available online at royals.com or by contacting the Royals Sales Department at (816) 504-4040, option 2, or emailing seasonsales@royals.com.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets for all 2018 regular season home games (including Opening Day) will go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. exclusively online at http://www.royals.com. Beginning Monday, February 19, at 9 a.m., single game tickets may be purchased at the box office at Kauffman Stadium, over the phone at (816) 504-4040 or any of the Price Chopper stores in the greater Kansas City area.

GROUP TICKETS

Enjoy the very best of what Kauffman Stadium has to offer by bringing your company, school, club, sports team, church or non-profit organization to the ballpark for a group outing! Purchase 20 or more seats to receive discounted group pricing, an outfield LED scoreboard message, and other special benefits based on ticket quantity and availability. Suites and party areas are also available for rent on a game-by-game basis. Contact the Royals Group Sales Department at 816-504-4040, Option 4, or email groupsales@royals.com