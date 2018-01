TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Cirque Du Soleil Crystal show scheduled in Topeka has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The performance was scheduled at the Kansas Expocentre Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

People who have tickets to the cancelled show are being offered the chance to see one of the show’s remaining performances. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.