1 person injured in Friday morning Riley County crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle injury crash Friday morning.

The crash, involving two, possibly three vehicles was reported before 8 a.m. in the area of Fort Riley Blvd. and Westwood Road, south of Manhattan High School.

The westbound lanes of Fort Riley Boulevard were closed for a short time while officers investigated and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Hali Rowland with the Riley County Police Department tells KSNT News one person was taken to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

KSNT News will continue to update as information becomes available.