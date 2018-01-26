1 seriously injured in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — One man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Lawrence.
It happened around 5 p.m. at Parnell Park. That’s at the corner of 15th & Haskell.
The victim is believed to be 17-20 years old, according to Lawrence Police.
He was air-lifted to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say his injuries are serious.
Two people have been detained in connection, but no arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with information as it becomes available.