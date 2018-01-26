UPDATE: Abducted 1-year-old girl back home safe

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) — KCK police said a 1-year-old girl who was taken at gunpoint is back home safe.

On Friday, KCK police reported Ricardo Wheeler and another person abducted 1-year-old Shamya Reed at gunpoint from 61st and Farrow.

After KCK police reported the possible kidnapping, officers talked with Wheeler, the girl’s father, over the phone. Wheeler told police he would meet them in Kansas City, Missouri and return Shamya.

Then, Shamya’s grandmother called the police and said she had the girl.

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s