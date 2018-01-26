UPDATE: Abducted 1-year-old girl back home safe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) — KCK police said a 1-year-old girl who was taken at gunpoint is back home safe.

On Friday, KCK police reported Ricardo Wheeler and another person abducted 1-year-old Shamya Reed at gunpoint from 61st and Farrow.

After KCK police reported the possible kidnapping, officers talked with Wheeler, the girl’s father, over the phone. Wheeler told police he would meet them in Kansas City, Missouri and return Shamya.

Then, Shamya’s grandmother called the police and said she had the girl.