TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A fire broke out early Friday evening at the Devine Love Outreach Ministries in east Topeka.

That’s located near the intersection of southeast 27th and Kentucky.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

People were inside the building at the time. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation.

Crews are on scene of a fire at Divine Love Outreach Ministries at SE 27th and Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/NygSBcJIOM — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyKSNT) January 26, 2018