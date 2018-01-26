Community coming together to help local family displaced by house fire

Related Coverage Father grateful after family of 10 escapes from their burning home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka community is coming coming together Friday to help a local family, whose home was badly damaged by an overnight fire. Jane Blocher from the Red Cross tells KSNT News that immediate financial assistance for temporary food, lodging, and clothing was provided at the scene. Case workers will meet with the family to assess future long-term needs.

Topeka Bible Church released a statement saying they met with Michael and Grace Allen, whose rental home was badly damaged in the Thursday night fire.

TBC says there is not a current need for clothing or household items. The most urgent need is for financial help.

The family has not yet identified where they will be staying long-term and do not have storage space for physical donations.

Gift cards to Dillions or Wal-Mart are being accepted and can be delivered to the Topeka Bible Church office at 1135 SW College Ave. Checks made payable to the Topeka Bible Church with “Allen Fund” indicated on the memo line will also be accepted.

The fire displaced their family of 10, with eight children ranging in ages of 2 to 17-years old.

Flames spread throughout multiple levels of the house. First reports of a structure fire, near the intersection of SW Munson Ave. & SW Boswell Ave., came in after 11:30 p.m.

KSNT News spoke with one of the residents, Mike Allen, who said they slept at their neighbors after the scene was clear.

He said getting out of the house was a traumatic experience.

“And then, we realized the 11-year-old was missing,” Allen said.

He went back inside the home to find the 11-year-old was still sleeping in her bed. He was able to drop her out of a window to a neighbor helping, and jumped onto the porch himself after getting her out.

The Topeka Fire Department is ruling this an accidental fire, believing that discarded cigarette material is to blame.

TFD said more than $40,000 is the estimated loss for the fire, and no sounding smoke alarms were found in the house.

Allen said the house is Grace Allen’s Group Day Care Home.