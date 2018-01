JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A single vehicle crash involving a semi has shutdown U.S. 24 eastbound where it intersects with U.S. 59 Highway.

One person has been transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The highway is expected to be shutdown for a couple hours, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update as information becomes available.

Injury crash, US 24/US 59 in Jefferson County. Highway expected to be shut down for couple hours. #ksnt pic.twitter.com/crgAAhMy6g — Brian Dulle (@BrianKSNT) January 26, 2018