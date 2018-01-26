Man arrested in connection to central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – John W. Towner Jr., 28, was transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Officers were on scene early Tuesday afternoon of a reported shooting in central Topeka.

Topeka Police said the incident happened around noon in the 2000 block of S. Kansas Ave. near the Kansas Expocentre.

Two male victims were taken to the hospital. Police said one was in critical condition and another had life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police the suspect left the area and is described as a black man in a brown coat.

Traffic was shut down for southbound Kansas Ave. between the 2000 block and the 2100 block at this time to protect any crime scene.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.