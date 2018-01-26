Members of the band KANSAS honored at award presentation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — They may not be wayward sons, but they are sons of Kansas. Two of the founding members of the band KANSAS were honored at the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas Centennial Dinner.

The band received the award of Distinguished Kansan of the year. Topeka natives Dave Hope and Kerry Livgren accepted the award on behalf of the band.

Hope said he’s touched to be recognized for representing their state.

“It’s an honor, and you’re quite aware when you have a name like Kansas that you really are carrying the name of the state rather than just the name,” Hope said.

During the 100th anniversary dinner, Olive Ann and Walter H. Beech, Robert J. Dole, Dwight Eisenhower, Gordon Roger Alexander Buchanan Parks and William Allen White were recognized as the most outstanding Kansans of the past 100 years.

Entrepreneur Philip Frederick Anschutz was named Kansan of the year, and Senator Pat Roberts received the Citation for Distinguished Statesmanship.

Roberts said he’s glad to have represented the state in Washington.

“It’s an honor to represent our state,” Roberts said. “I am now the longest serving member in the history of Kansas. With the House and Senate, that’s 37 years.”

Hope made the trip to Topeka from his home in Florida. He said he looks forward to seeing some high school friends while visiting Topeka.

He said friends and fans may possibly be able to catch him performing at Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar Saturday night.