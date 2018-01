JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – A grand jury in Springfield, Mo. has indicted Amanda Schweitzer, 38, of Joplin on two counts of sexually exploiting a minor, including producing child pornography.

KSNF reports that she is now facing federal charges. Schweitzer was first charged with statutory rape in Jasper County last March, for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old boy at her Joplin home.

She’s also accused in Newton County Court of child kidnapping, statutory rape and statutory sodomy.