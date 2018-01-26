Officers give emotional salute to terminally ill police dog

By Published:

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — A terminally ill police dog received a hero’s salute when law enforcement officers gathered in central Arkansas to say their final farewells.

Pajti had served as a K-9 officer since 2013 in Lonoke County, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of Little Rock. But a few months ago, the dog was diagnosed with bone cancer.

His handler, Deputy Brooks Grabill, tells Little Rock television station KTHV that Pajti’s illness advanced rapidly and a veterinarian recommended the dog be euthanized.

On Wednesday, officers from Lonoke County and surrounding agencies drove in a procession with lights and sirens on to accompany Pajti to the shelter where he would be euthanized.

Over the police scanner, a dispatcher said, “This is Deputy K-9 Pajti’s final ride … Thank you for your service.”

