Police asks FBI to help investigate girl’s 1978 kidnapping

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are asking the FBI to investigate the nearly 40-year-old disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from the bedroom of her Junction City home.

The Daily Union in Junction City reports that Beverly Ward was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 4, 1978. Police believe a suspect came in through the bedroom window, cutting the screen and throwing it aside. Ward was wearing a green night gown when she disappeared.

She was planning on attending a summer camp that day. Her bags were packed, and her money was where she left it. Nothing else was taken.

Junction City Police Capt. Trish Giordano recently asked the FBI to look into the case. The department is waiting for a response and urging anyone with information to call police.