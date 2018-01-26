Police release surveillance photos from Cricket store armed robbery

Related Coverage Cricket Wireless employee struck over head in armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect in the Sunday afternoon at Cricket Wireless at S.W. 21st and Gage.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black mask, black hoodie and dark colored gloves.

Police said a man entered the store just before 5 p.m. on Sunday demanding money.

The man struck an employee over the head with a gun and took cash from the safe. The employee refused medical treatment.

The worker was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police said they don’t know if the man left on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.