RCPD working multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is working a multi-vehicle injury crash Friday morning.

The crash, involving two, possibly three vehicles was reported around 8 a.m. in the area of Fort Riley Blvd. and Westwood Road, south of Manhattan High School.

At this time the westbound lanes of Fort Riley Blvd. are blocked while emergency crews respond to the scene.

Hali Rowland with the Riley County Police Department tells KSNT News there are injuries but does not know the extent of them at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as information becomes available.