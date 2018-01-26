State could offer free college classes during high school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Lieutenant Governor’s office is hoping to help Kansas students get a jump-start on college while in high school.

As part of a $600 million education plan, Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer is proposing giving high school students the ability to take 15 college credit hours during their high school career, free of charge.

Columba Herrera will leave Topeka West in May with more than a semester of college work already completed, but it wasn’t easy. Even though she got reduced tuition for being in high school, her overall bill came to more than $2,000.

“I had to work about 20 hours a week just to be able to make enough money to pay for the classes,” Herrera said. “It’s still a bit steep for a high school student because we get paid like minimum wage.”

Under the new program, the majority of Herrera’s 18 credit hours would’ve been paid for by the state.

Rep. Fred Patton (R-Topeka) has a son graduating from high school in May. He thinks this could be a great program, in theory.

“I think anything we can do to make easier for kids to transition from high school to college makes sense,” Patton said. “My biggest concern is with the state of the budget how do we pay for it and so over the course of this session we’re going to be looking at all of the governor’s education proposals and trying to figure out where to come up with the dollars to fund them.”

Colyer’s office told KSNT News that the specifics of the program would need to be ironed out with the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Board of Regents.