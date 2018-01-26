Tony Gonzalez to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will be the inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced Friday.

Gonzalez is the 48th individual and 44th player to earn the honor. He will be celebrated at the 48th annual 101 Awards banquet in downtown Kansas City on Feb. 24.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of the Chiefs for 12 seasons and will always feel like a part of their family,” Gonzalez said. “Kansas City is dear to me and I am honored to be inducted into their Hall of Fame.”

Hunt praised Gonzalez, calling him “the greatest tight end in the history of the National Football League and one of the greatest Chiefs of all time.”

“In his 12 seasons in Kansas City, he revolutionized his position, and his record-breaking performances and commitment to the Kansas City community made him one of the msot beloved players in the Chiefs Kingdom. As a family and as an organization, we are excited to have the chance to celebrate Tony and his incredible career in the coming season, and we look forward to adding his name to its rightful place in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead this fall.”

Gonzalez spent 17 seasons in the NFL, 11 with the Chiefs (1997-2008) and four with the Atlanta Falcons (2009-2013). He appeared in 270 regular season games with 254 starts, earning 14 Pro Bowl appearances and 10 first- or second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.

He finished his career with numerous NFL records for tight ends, including most career receptions (1,325), most receiving yards (15,127), most 100-yard receiving games (31) and second-most touchdown receptions (111).

Gonzalez officially announced his retirement from the game of football on Dec. 30, 2013. Following his playing career, he began a broadcasting career with CBS Sports in 2014 and joined Fox Sports prior to the start of the 2017 NFL season.