Updated photo released of baby who disappeared 6 years ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an updated photo of a baby who disappeared six years ago from her Kansas City home.

KMBC-TV reports that the image depicts what Lisa Irwin may look like at 7 years old. Lisa was 10 months old when she went missing on Oct. 4, 2011. Her disappearance drew national attention and sparked a massive search by thousands of law enforcement officers and volunteers.

Her mother, Deborah Bradley, and father, Jeremy Irwin, told police someone came into their home in the early morning and took the girl while Bradley was asleep and Irwin was working.

Lisa has a birthmark on her right thigh. She was last known to be wearing purple pants and a purple shirt with kittens on it.

