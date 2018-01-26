Warm and windy today, cooler weather expected later this weekend

We’re tracking more windy weather on tap today – leading to near-record warmth for a second straight day. Our record high today (67°) was set back in 1944. Topeka warmed up to 68° yesterday (breaking a record) but we’re only forecasting 62° today – as if that’s a bad thing in late January! As promised yesterday was the warmest day of the month and now there’s a slight cooling trend heading into the weekend. However, if you enjoyed yesterday’s balmy weather – you’ll love today’s too! The main reason we’ve been so warm the last couple of days is the wind. The south winds haven’t let up since midday yesterday – cranking upwards of 30 mph at times. We expect identical winds today – keeping us warm, but also making for threatening fire conditions. Any outdoor burning is highly discouraged as even the smallest fires can get out of control quickly – we’re dry, unseasonably warm and VERY WINDY.

Once the sun sets – the winds will start to relax, calming to 10-15 mph tonight. This weekend will feature pretty light winds and the temps will respond accordingly. Saturday and Sunday will both be nice days, but we’re sadly saying good-bye to the 60s. Expect highs in the 50s on Saturday and only the middle 40s on Sunday – despite continued blue skies. A dry cold front will pass through Northeast Kansas heading into next Monday – making Monday the coldest day of the week. Right now it looks like morning lows will plummet into the ‘teens’ with daytime temps likely trapped in the 30s. Monday is the outlier though – temps rebound into the lower 50s again on Tuesday! In other words, we’re currently heading down the first hill of a classic late winter temperature roller coaster. We’re also in the middle of another prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather that will last until (at least) the middle of next week! Of course next Thursday is already February 1st!

We’ll be keeping our eyes on the longer range computer models because some of them bring us a rain/snow chance by next Wednesday. Right now we have relatively low confidence in that part of the forecast because the guidance keep flip-flopping. The best example of that is today’s computer models showing NO rain or snow anywhere near Northeast Kansas next week. We have high confidence in a storm system churning it’s way across the Plains next week, but the rain and snow might miss us to the south/east – bringing places like S. Missouri and N. Arkansas the inclement weather. At this point one thing’s for certain – we’ll be much cooler headed into the first weekend of February. This is a trend we’ll be watching too because there’s a lot arguing for Old Man Winter’s return for the first few weeks of the new month – taking us to at least Valentine’s Day with much colder weather…again. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert