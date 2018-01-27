911 experiencing technical difficulties in multiple Kansas counties

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Ellsworth County Communications, 911 is down and is not ringing through.

The department said it is a multiple county issue due to a cut AT&T fiber line. As of right now, officials are aware that Ellsworth, Lincoln, Ottawa and Dickinson counties are all down.

Authorities are urging residents to call 785-472-4416 to report any emergency and non-emergency until further notice.

According to Sedgwick County public information officer Kate Flavin, Sedgwick County 911 is currently experiencing technical issues. Flavin says not all calls are reaching the call center. She is advising if the call isn’t answered in a few seconds, hang up and call again. You can continue to call or text 911.