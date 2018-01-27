Kansas county to offer skills program for juvenile offenders

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A county corrections department in northeast Kansas plans to offer a skills program for juvenile offenders to facilitate finding meaningful employment upon release.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a contract between the corrections department and the Topeka Youth Project. The contract permits the department to pay the nonprofit $5,000 to administer the work life skills program this year.

Corrections Director Brian Cole says the program will be financed through the department’s wellness account, at no cost to taxpayers.

Cole says that juvenile offenders will enter the 20-hour program while in custody. He says an individual can complete the class in the community at no cost if released before completion.

Cole says the initiative can be discontinued if it’s deemed ineffective.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s