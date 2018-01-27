Kansas Democrats energized for 2018 races

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Progressives from across Shawnee County gathered in Topeka Saturday for the Shawnee County Democrats 37th Annual Bean Feed. The annual celebration and fundraiser comes just days before Gov. Sam Brownback (R-Kansas) plans to leave for his new post in Washington D.C.

Shawnee County Democrats have gathered for their annual Bean Feed in Heritage Hall at @KsExpo pic.twitter.com/3hF6WhEmIW — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) January 27, 2018

“The bad news is he’s going to be replaced by somebody that thinks exactly like him,” said Sen. Anthony Hensley (D-Topeka) during a speech at the fundraiser.

With prominent Kansas Republicans like Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer (R-Kansas) and Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R-Kansas) throwing their hats in to the race for Kansas governor, Kansas Democrats say they are more engaged than ever before.

This is the first time in more than a decade that there will be a Democratic Primary for Kansas Governor.

“We see a lot of great energy and you can never underestimate the power of a guy like Kris Kobach or Jeff Colyer to unify Democrats,” said Rep. Jim Ward (D-Wichita), candidate for Kansas Governor.

Prominent democrats like gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly and Sen. Anthony Hensley and Rep. Jim Gartner have been serving chili and other bean related dishes to local democrats. pic.twitter.com/EUjwujEgMC — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) January 27, 2018

While 2016 wasn’t the best year for Democrats nationwide, state leaders say they are riding a wave of local success from that election.

“We saw a slew of moderate Republicans and a whole bunch of Democrats come into both the House and the Senate,” said Sen. Laura Kelly (D-Topeka), candidate for Kansas Governor.

With achievements like overturning the Brownback 2012 Tax Cuts and nearly expanding Medicaid in 2017, local Democrats say they are excited for the future.

“The momentum is there. We’re excited. Shawnee County is a blue county. Douglas County is a blue county. There are lots of blue counties in the state so we can feel that excitement,” said Ethel Edwards, chair of the Shawnee County Democrats.

Edwards says close to 70 of the 105 Kansas counties have organized Democratic parties, which she says is amazing for a “Red State”.