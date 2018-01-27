Kids get new playground at West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Parents shopping at the West Ridge Mall have a new place to take their kids.

Stormont Vail unveiled a new mall playground this morning.

The equipment was updated during the holidays and is modeled after fruits and vegetables.

Melissa Buescher, the West Ridge Mall marketing director said, “We’ve got all new play area equipment and just kind of did a revamp of everything so we’re excited.”

The West Ridge Mall has partnered with Stormont Vail for the past 10 years.

They hope the new equipment will promote healthy eating for kids.