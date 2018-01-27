Salina PD issues silver alert for 89-year-old man

By Published:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department has issued a silver alert for Gene Oliver Wolfe.

Wolfe is 89 years old. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia and has been known to show physically violent tendencies.

He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. in Salina. He is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes. He also wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt and black suspenders. He was last seen driving a 2002 Ford Taurus.

He had mentioned he was going to visit a gravesite in Manchester, Kansas.

The Salina Police Department asks that anyone with information to contact them at 785-826-7210 or call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s