Sunny start to the weekend, more clouds for Sunday

Little to no cloud cover is expected throughout the day today as sunshine dominates. Even with a bounty of blue skies for much of Saturday, temperatures will actually be a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will max out in the 50s, but winds won’t be nearly as strong either. It won’t be a gusty day with just a west breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds start to return for tonight, creating a partly cloudy sky overnight tonight as temperatures bottom out in the 20s.

It’ll be another chilly start to the day on Sunday, but temperatures will be even cooler with highs ranging from the upper 30s north, to lower 50s south. A mix of sun and clouds will be the case through much of the day on Sunday, but our next cold front will begin to move through late in the day.

That front will shift winds to be out of the north, with a stronger wind at 10 to 15 mph returning by the evening. That frontal passage could also bring some snowflakes and raindrops.

Once we get past 3-4 o’clock, some rain and snow could begin creeping into the northeastern portion of the region. It’ll be a quick burst of snow though, getting kicked out by the start of Monday at midnight. It’s not the best chance of snow, but the possibility is there. Still, the best shot at snow will be for the eastern half of Northeast Kansas, with little to no snow accumulation expected.

Otherwise, that frontal passage ushers in cooler temperatures for the start of the work week with highs stuck in the 30s. Temperatures rebound for Tuesday back in the 40s as winds strengthen once again. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week as temperatures back in the 50s.

Another chance of rain and snow moves in for Thursday, with 30s expected to close out the work and school week.