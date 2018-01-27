Two arrested after a fight inside Denny’s overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –Officers responded to Denny’s at 1500 SW Wanamaker Road at 2:30 in the morning after a fight broke out between several people.

Topeka Police tells KSNT News, Chase Holford was trying to leave the scene when she struck a police officer with her car. She was arrested for aggravated batter to a law enforcement officer.

The officer was not hurt from being hit.

Meanwhile, Courtney Holford was also arrested for disorderly conduct and battery.

They were both booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Two other people on scene were given citations for misdemeanor charges and were let go at the scene.

