TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a fatal rollover crash on I-470 and Gage Boulevard that happened around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol says one person died in the wreck. Westbound lanes of I-470 are shutdown at this time and traffic is being diverted.

KSNT has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.