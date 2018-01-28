Boil water advisory canceled for Overbrook

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment canceled a boil water advisory Sunday for Overbrook in Osage County.

The advisory was issued because of a line break, resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Overbrook indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.