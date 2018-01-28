Cloudier and cooler Sunday, stray flurries possible

Even though most of Northeast Kansas will once again wake up to plenty of sunshine, that sunshine won’t dominate all day. Increasing cloud cover from north to south will be the case as the day progresses. The northern areas will see the least amount of sunshine for today, and that will play a factor in high temperatures. Highs will range from 30s to the north, to the 40s and low 50s south where spots see more sunshine longer.

A weak cold front will also push through today, bringing back a north wind. That wind will gradually increase by late this afternoon into the evening, with sustained winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Once we get past 5-6 o’clock today, there is the ever so slight chance of a few raindrops and flurries. It’ll be a quick burst of precipitation though, getting kicked out by the start of Monday at midnight. It’s not the best chance of snow, but the possibility is there. Still, the ‘best’ shot at snow will be for the northern and eastern portions of the region, with little to no snow accumulation expected.

Otherwise, overnight tonight will see decreasing cloud cover. With the return of clearer conditions by daybreak on Monday, temperatures will turn chilly once again with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. As you go home, you’ll still want the jacket as high temperatures will get stuck in the 30s.

Temperatures rebound back in the 40s for Tuesday as winds strengthen once again. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week as temperatures back in the 50s.

Another chance of rain and snow moves in for Thursday, with 30s expected to close out the week.