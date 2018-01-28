Early flu season being felt in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The flu season is here and officials say it’s on track to be one of the worst we’ve seen in nearly a decade.
Dr. Liurel Vogt at Cotton O’Neil Express Care in Topeka says season came early this year and they’re seeing some symptoms people usually don’t associate with the flu.
“We’re seeing more than last year and it’s tending to be more severe,” said Dr. Vogt. “Some nausea and vomiting but it’s really more respiratory, more sore throat, cough and runny nose. A lot of people say they feel like they just got hit by a train.”
While many people tend to wait and see how their symptoms progress, Dr. Vogt says with the flu it’s important to go to the doctor early. There is medication that can help, but it has to be started within the first 48 hours.
“High fever, cough and body aches are really the hallmarks of the flu. If you have that combination you should really get in right away,” said Dr. Vogt. “Kids may not complain about the body aches but they’ll just lie around, not want to do anything. Sometimes they’ll complain of headache or stomach ache.”
Dr. Vogt said when in doubt, it’s better to go to the doctor and get tested, rather than wait and risk symptoms getting worse.
Even people who have gotten their flu shot can still get sick, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get vaccinated. Dr. Vogt says the flu shot still lessens symptoms and can keep people from going to the hospital or dying from the virus.