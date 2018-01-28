Search warrant leads to felon being arrested for stolen gun, drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was arrested after a narcotics search warrant found a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the Topeka Police Department, on Friday, Jan. 26, they executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of N Kansas Ave. on Jan. 26.

Police said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a stolen firearm inside the home.

Police arrested 53-year-old Timothy Snyder on nine felony charges, including a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Timothy Snyder, 53

