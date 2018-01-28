Sheriff’s office identifies driver killed in Silver Lake crash

Authorities say a 23-year-old Overland Park man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway Sunday, January 28, 2018, and hit this heavy piece of machinery on Hwy 24 in Silver Lake, Kan. (KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a car crash Sunday evening in Silver Lake.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver Monday morning as Daniel V. Martinez, 23, of Overland Park.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on eastbound Hwy 24 and 102 W Railroad St. The driver went left and crossed over the center line where they struck a heavy piece of machinery that was parked off  the north side of the road. The machinery was a forklift, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

They were transported by ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital where they later died.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

 

 

