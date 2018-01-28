Sheriff’s office identifies driver killed in Silver Lake crash

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a car crash Sunday evening in Silver Lake.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver Monday morning as Daniel V. Martinez, 23, of Overland Park.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on eastbound Hwy 24 and 102 W Railroad St. The driver went left and crossed over the center line where they struck a heavy piece of machinery that was parked off the north side of the road. The machinery was a forklift, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

They were transported by ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital where they later died.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.