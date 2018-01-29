2 scams you need to be aware of in Nemaha County

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s are warning about two scams in the area.

The first scam appears to come in the form of an email and informs the person that their Netflix account has been suspended due to financial information being outdated. The email then contains a link that the person clicks on to update their information. The link takes the user to a fake Netflix account page and is used to steal the person’s financial information.

A second scam involves a caller contacting someone by phone and telling them they are from the Federal Government and they want to give them a grant, normally for $9,000. The sheriff’s office said this scam is an attempt to get the persons personal information to be used for the scammer’s personal gain.

The sheriff’s office said caller ID is no longer a safe way to determine who is calling you at any time as it is easily manipulated to show any number the caller wishes.

Nemaha County Sheriff Richard Vernon said if you feel you have been a victim of these or any scam in which your personal information has been given to please contact your financial institution immediately and contact your local law enforcement.