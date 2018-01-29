A chilly return to work, wintry weather later in the week

We’re tracking a rather chilly start to the work week. This morning – temps fell back into the ‘teens’ under a nearly full moon. Expect plenty of sunshine on tap today, but highs will have a hard time even reaching the freezing point. Grab the winter gear today – it’s cold out there! The main weather story between today and the mid-week – is a gradual warm-up. Despite the cold start to the week, we’ll actually end the month on a mild note. Highs will soar to near 50° tomorrow, under bountiful blue skies – but the warm-up won’t stop there. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week – as highs approach 55° on the final day of January 2018.

February will start on the chilly side of things with yet another cold front sweeping through the Plains. Highs will be chopped by 20°+, so don’t expect temps much warmer than the 30s on Thursday. Some computer models even bring us the chance for some snow showers,as the cold front passes – so we’ll keep our eye on those too. However, we’re watching a better chance for accumulating snow over the weekend. But before we get there – temps will ‘warm’ back into the 40s inching closer to Super Bowl Weekend. Remember, the 40s are right where we should be for this time of the year. In fact, our average high temperature is 41° right now. But given the recent stretch of 50 and 60° weather – the 30s and 40s are going to FEEL pretty cold. Longer range computer models suggest a return to the colder weather for at least the first half of February. That means get ready for more of Old Man Winter until at least Valentine’s Day.

As we alluded to above – we’re already watching a potential snowstorm lurking in the extended forecast. The timing is still ‘up in the air,’ but it’s looking like some accumulating snow would be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Yet another storm system will circle the Great Plains, leaving wintry weather in its wake. At this point it’s way too early to talk about snowfall totals, but a coating is certainly possible. Temps will be cold enough to support the snow too – as they crash into the ‘teens’ by Sunday morning. As the weekend unfolds, we’ll keep you aware about the latest changes to the extended forecast. Until then – enjoy the slow warm-up through Wednesday and then get ready for a real return to winter over the next couple of weeks! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the colder weather rolls in…again. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert