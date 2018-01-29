Attorney General Sessions announces new tool to fight online drug trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced a new tool to fight online drug trafficking.

On Monday, Sessions announced the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement (J-CODE) team, to help federal law enforcement disrupt online illicit opioid sales.

“Criminals think that they are safe on the darknet, but they are in for a rude awakening,” Attorney General Sessions said. “We have already infiltrated their networks, and we are determined to bring them to justice. In the midst of the deadliest drug crisis in American history, the FBI and the Department of Justice are stepping up our investment in fighting opioid-related crimes. The J-CODE team will help us continue to shut down the online marketplaces that drug traffickers use and ultimately that will help us reduce addiction and overdoses across the nation.”

According to the Department of Justice, J-CODE will more than double the FBI’s investment in fighting online opioid trafficking. The FBI will also dedicate dozens more Special Agents, Intelligence Analysts, and professional staff to the team.

Sessions’ fight against online drug trafficking goes back nearly 7 months. In July 2017, he ordered the creation of a new program to focus specifically on investigating opioid-related health care fraud, known as the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit. A month later, the largest dark net marketplace in history was seized. The marketplace hosted nearly 220,000 drug listings and was responsible for countless synthetic opioid overdoses, including the tragic death of a 13 year old.

Sessions also ordered all 94 U.S. Attorney offices to designate an opioid coordinator who will customize anti-opioid strategies for their districts.