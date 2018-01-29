Brownback issues final proclamation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Friday issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday, January 30, 2018 a “Day of Prayer and Fasting” in Kansas.

Brownback announced last week he would be resigning as governor on January 31, after the U.S. Senate officially confirmed him to be U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback issued the following statement Monday:

“President George Washington, in his 1795 Proclamation for a Day of Public Thanksgiving called on Americans “to acknowledge our many and great obligations to Almighty God and to implore Him to continue and confirm the blessings we experience.”” “I personally feel blessed by the time I have spent serving our great state and would like to observe a time of prayer and fasting before God takes me on to the next part of my journey. I invite all Kansans to join me as we pray for our state and our nation.”

This is Brownback’s final proclamation signed as Governor of Kansas.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will be sworn in as the next governor of Kansas on Wednesday.