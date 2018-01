TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in southeast Topeka.

It happened around 2:00, at 2224 SE 22nd Street. Officials tell KSNT News the fire started in the garage and was contained there. A mother and her 3-year-old child were able to make it out safely, but a dog did die in the fire.

Officials are investigating the cause at this time.

