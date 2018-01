ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been killed while fleeing from law enforcement in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Raymond Bosch Jr., of Effingham, failed to maneuver a curve early Sunday in Atchison. The patrol says his pickup truck then drove onto a private law, struck a brick retaining wall and rolled. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died.

No details were provided about what prompted the pursuit.