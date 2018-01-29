Easterseals Capper Foundation to host Sunflower Showdown watch party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Need somewhere to watch the Sunflower Showdown? The Easterseals Capper Foundation is hosting a watch party Monday night.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. on the 16th floor of Top of the Tower, located at 534 S. Kansas Avenue. There will be a 50/50 raffle, half-time Plinko and a snack and cash bar included.

Entry to the watch party requires a bottle of wine valued at $35 or more, or a $35 donation to the foundation’s wine board. Money raised will be used for An Evening As A Child (EAAC), a fundraising event which is happening on Saturday, April 21.

To RSVP to the event, contact (785) 272-4060. Seating is limited.