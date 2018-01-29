Everything you need to know about filing your taxes this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — January 29, 2018 is the first day the IRS will be accepting your tax returns, and a local tax expert says you want to file for your refund as soon as possible.

She said identity theft and a potential government shut down is why.

During a shutdown the government will only accept e-filed returns, but they won’t be able to send your refund during a shut down.

If you file electronically, the government will be able to print your refund faster and get it to you faster once it opens back up from a potential shut down.

The IRS also said this is the most simple, safe, and secure way to file your taxes.

They also note to not trust anyone who calls claiming they are with the IRS. The federal government doesn’t reach people by phone, only through your traditional mail service.

Experts said to try and gather everything you think could get you even the smallest of a refund.

“If they even think they might be able to itemize their donations, their medical, and we will put it through,” Peggy Beasterfeld said of Peggy’s Tax and Accounting. “If it works, it works, if it doesn’t, well at least we tried.”

It is important to note that the new tax bill President Trump signed, doesn’t go into effect until your filing your 2018 taxes. Basterfeld said you should however ask your tax provider about what you should adjust so you are fully prepared come this time next year.

There are several free places in Shawnee County where you can get free tax advice.

Be sure you have a photo ID, social security card, all your documents from every job you had in 2017, and if you want your refund direct deposited, your bank information.

