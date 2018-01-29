Family, friends rebuild new home for Pratt fire family

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – This past week in Pratt, members of the Eggleston/Wheatley/Bates families lost Charee Eggleston and her four children in a deadly house fire at their home on Austin Street.

While right now, the family is focused on mourning, family friends are ensuring remaining family members have a place to call home and grieve together, after the fire left them displaced.

“A lot of us just know how to clean up, so it’s all a mixed part of everybody chipping in just a little here and there,” family friend Kyle Hayden said Sunday.

Hayden is leading the task of fixing up his old mobile home in Pratt for family to stay in. Hayden’s brother, Sheldon Hayden, dates Lyndsey Eggleston, Charee’s sister.

Family friends are using skills in carpentry and construction to fix up the mobile home and hope to have it ready this week. Donations have poured in from across Pratt but the family is still in need of kitchen supplies, flooring materials, and cleaning products. All major appliances have been taken care of.

“We’ve all come together as community, just to allow everybody to stay together right now with the mourning of the losses, it’s best to keep the family close together. So this is gonna allow them to have a place that is not interrupted by a lot of outsiders, it keeps your family and friends really close,” Hayden said.

Hayden said if you are interested in donating, look for several posts on Facebook. He and the rest of the crew cleaning up the house are checking messages regularly. A GoFundMe page has been set up online.