Firefighters hurt while battling Kansas City, Kansas, blaze

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters were injured after the second floor of a burning building collapsed.

WDAF-TV reports that the early Sunday collapse caused four firefighters to fall to the first floor of the vacant building. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital immediately while a third was taken later.

Battalion Chief Morris Letcher described the injuries as minor. Fire officials estimate there’s about $35,000 worth of damage at the home. They’re working to determine an official cause.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s